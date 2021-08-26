Nadia Jamil to tour northern areas on motor bike

(@fidahassanain)

The actress has shared her photo with the fans and promised to share amazing people, food and places of her visit.

Lollywood actress Nadia Jamil is set to embark on a journey to northern areas of Pakistan.

Nadia is not using any luxurious car this time but will have a motor bike on her way to Hunza.

Turning to her Instagram on Thursday, Jamil shared a photo of herself riding on a bike.

She wrote, "Off to beautiful @hunza_valley.pk," began Jamil.

"Stopped en route for a karak chai and met up with the amazing @venturer.pk team. What an inspiring team! My next adventure will have to be on a motor bike, ".

"Will keep sharing the many amazing people, foods and places I'm about to visit!," she adorably captioned alongside her photo.

Jamil's fans were quick to shower praises on the actor. "More power to you!" wrote one user in the comments, "Bless you," said another.