Nadia Khan is Back on Ptv Home with Morning Show

(@Aneesah05582539)

So finally the biggest news is here which we talked about earlier in our news that Nadia khan has revealed that she is making her come back in morning shows soon and here is the official teaser of where she is coming and what would she be doing

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th September, 2019) So finally the biggest news is here which we talked about earlier in our news that Nadia khan has revealed that she is making her come back in morning shows soon and here is the official teaser of where she is coming and what would she be doing.

Yes she is coming on Ptv Home as the Promo of her show is just out.Well we are so happy that she is back and back on National tv.We wish her very best of luck for her shows ahead .Well she revealed about her show in Waseem Badami's 11th hour that soon something interesting is coming soon so here it is as the teaser of her new show is just posted ,that too with ptv home which can be exciting for any host as it is the state television.