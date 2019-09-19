UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nadia Khan Is Back On Ptv Home With Morning Show

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:20 PM

Nadia Khan Is Back On Ptv Home With Morning Show

So finally the biggest newsis here which we talked about earlier in our news that Nadia khan has revealed that she is making her come back in morning shows soon and here is the official teaser of where she is coming and what would she be doing

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th September, 2019) So finally the biggest newsis here which we talked about earlier in our news that Nadia khan has revealed that she is making her come back in morning shows soon and here is the official teaser of where she is coming and what would she be doing.

Yes she is coming on Ptv Home as the Promo of her show is just out.Well we are so happy that she is back and back on National tv.We wish her very best of luck for her shows ahead .Well she revealed about her show in Waseem Badami's 11th hour that soon something interesting is coming soon so here it is as the teaser of her new show is just posted ,that too with ptv home which can be exciting for any host as it is the state television.

Related Topics

TV Best Lucky Cement Limited PTV

Recent Stories

Netanyahu calls on Gantz to form a unity governmen ..

8 minutes ago

Russia's Budget to Retain Surplus in Next 3 Years ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan's investment policy aimed at attracting F ..

8 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Industrial City to be inaugurated in ..

8 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Confers Medals To Outstan ..

19 minutes ago

Shahid Afridi praises Indian skipper Virat Kohli, ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.