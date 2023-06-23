Nadir Ali apologizes from Sunita Marshall over controversial interview

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 23rd, 2023) YouTuber Nadir Ali on Friday issued an apology following a controversial interview with Pakistani Christian model Sunita Marshall.

Ali took to Instagram to express that his intentions were not to cause harm. In his apology, he clarified that his questioning about Marshall's potential conversion to islam stemmed from curiosity rather than any intention to hurt her or anyone else's feelings.

He emphasized that religion is a personal choice and that he respects people of all beliefs. However, if his words have inadvertently caused any offense, he sincerely apologized.

During the podcast, Ali questioned Marshall about her decision not to convert to Islam despite her husband and in-laws being Muslims. Marshall responded by stating that she faced no pressure from her husband or his family to change her religion.

While she acknowledged receiving comments on Instagram, she emphasized that they didn't affect her. She emphasized that if someone wishes to change their religion, it should be a heartfelt decision; otherwise, it would be meaningless.

Ali's insensitive line of questioning drew widespread criticism from various individuals, including celebrities. Actor Nadia Afghan condemned Ali's approach, calling it disgraceful, while model Mathira expressed her disapproval and labeled the question as completely inappropriate.

However, Marshall, in a separate Instagram post, requested her followers to refrain from harassing Ali.

She appreciated the support she received but asked for an end to the targeting of the interviewer.

Furthermore, she urged the interviewing community to avoid asking such personal questions in the future.