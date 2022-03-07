UrduPoint.com

Naimal Khawar Shares Adorable Picture Of Son  Mustafa Abbasi

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 07, 2022 | 02:12 PM

Naimal Khawar shares adorable picture of son  Mustafa Abbasi

The actress who often shares beautiful pictures of her son has written an interesting caption.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 7th, 2022) Renowned tv actress Naimal Khawar has shared adorable picture of her son Mustafa Abbasi.

Taking to Instagram, the Verna actor shared a sweet picture with her baby boy by writing ‘Gogo aka Tamatar as caption.

She wrote, “Gogo aka Tamatarrrr,”.

Naimal Khawar and Hamza Abbasi still enjoy attention, support and love of their fans as the post she has shared has garnered huge response from them on the social media.

The couple often shares beautiful picture of their adorable son and the fans express eager to see the little guy all dressed up in a cute outfit.

More Stories From Showbiz

