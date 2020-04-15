Naimal Khawar shares her cozy corner at home

(@fidahassanain)

Both Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi are hopeful that they will get through this Coronavirus pandemic together.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 15th, 2020) Naimal Khawar shared her cozy corner at her home with fans here on Wednesday.

Naimal Khan who is in self-isolation said that home is the only place where the heart is and we all have those till corners that make home feel like home.

The actress shared a video on Instagram account and showed her fans that corner she had made in her home. She wrote: “Home is where the heart is and we all have those little corners that make home feel like home! In times like these, our little cozy corners become our happy places,”.

She also asked her fans to share their happy corners at homes.

“What does your happy place at home look like? I would love to see it! Share using the following hashtags #AtHome,” she said.

Hamza Ali Abbasi, her husband, is also with her in self-isolation due to global Coronavirus pandemic. Both expressed hope that they would get through this together.