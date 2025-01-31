NAPA Pays Tribute To Renowned Actor Talat Hussain
Chand Sahkeel Published January 31, 2025 | 10:02 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA held an evening to pay tribute to late Talat Hussain, its former faculty member and a renowned actor on Friday.
The highlight of the evening was a panel discussion moderated by Talat Hussain’s daughter, actress and educationist Tazeen Hussain.
The panelists paid glowing tributes to Talat Hussain. They also narrated personal experiences.
The panel included Chairman NAPA Syed Jawaid Iqbal, human rights lawyer Zia Awan, actors Sajid Hasan, Rubina Ashraf, Hina Bayat, Sohail Hashmi, and Sajid Shah, and director Jami.
The evening had begun with a brief introduction of Talat Hussain and his contribution in acting in all forms of media Radio, tv, theater, and film.
Then, a short play, Pin to Death Club, written by Talat Hussain, was presented. It was directed by NAPA alum and student of Talat Hussain, Zarqa Naz. The two cast members were Zulfiqar Ghouri and Muazzam Malik.
This was followed by a short documentary on his life.
The panel discussion came towards the end of the event, followed by poetry recital by Mrs Rakhshanda Talat Hussain who also presented closing remarks.
A packed-to-capacity crowd attended the tribute.
