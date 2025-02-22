Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles

(@Abdulla99267510)

Close family and friends attend marriage ceremony of actress in a private ceremony in Los Angeles

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2025) Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has tied the knot with her longtime friend Tony Baig.

According to Indian media reports, Nargis Fakhri and Tony Baig recently got married in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Only by close family and friends attended the ceremony.

The newlywed couple is currently in Switzerland, as per reports. However, they have not shared any wedding pictures on social media, nor have they confirmed or denied the news.

The actress in an interview had already admitted that she was in a relationship and said that she was happy.

However, she did not mention Tony Baig.

“I don’t want to go into details but there is someone in my life and I am very happy,” said the actress.

Nargis Fakhri, who belongs to the US, performed in several Bollywood films including Dishoom, Torbaaz, Madras Cafe, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Main Tera Hero and Saagasam.

Indian media reported that Nargis Fakhri and Tony Baig have been dating for three years. Tony Beg is reportedly a Kashmiri-origin businessman based in Los Angeles.