Open Menu

Nargis Fakhri Secretly Ties The Knot With Tony Baig In Los Angeles

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 22, 2025 | 05:08 PM

Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles

Close family and friends attend marriage ceremony of actress in a private ceremony in Los Angeles

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 22nd, 2025) Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri has tied the knot with her longtime friend Tony Baig.

According to Indian media reports, Nargis Fakhri and Tony Baig recently got married in a private ceremony in Los Angeles. Only by close family and friends attended the ceremony.

The newlywed couple is currently in Switzerland, as per reports. However, they have not shared any wedding pictures on social media, nor have they confirmed or denied the news.

The actress in an interview had already admitted that she was in a relationship and said that she was happy.

However, she did not mention Tony Baig.

“I don’t want to go into details but there is someone in my life and I am very happy,” said the actress.

Nargis Fakhri, who belongs to the US, performed in several Bollywood films including Dishoom, Torbaaz, Madras Cafe, Phata Poster Nikla Hero, Main Tera Hero and Saagasam.

Indian media reported that Nargis Fakhri and Tony Baig have been dating for three years. Tony Beg is reportedly a Kashmiri-origin businessman based in Los Angeles.

Related Topics

India Film And Movies Bollywood Social Media Marriage Married Los Angeles Switzerland Nargis Fakhri Family Media

Recent Stories

Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Bai ..

Nargis Fakhri secretly ties the knot with Tony Baig in Los Angeles

2 minutes ago
 PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms o ..

PM vows to take Pakistan ahead of India in terms of economic stability

15 minutes ago
 Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket ..

Dubai Gears Up for Epic Pakistan vs. India Cricket Celebration at ICC Champions ..

35 minutes ago
 IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Suprem ..

IHCBA challenges judges' seniority issue in Supreme Court

38 minutes ago
 ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa ..

ATC extends physical remand of suspects in Mustafa Aamir murder case

48 minutes ago
 Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, ..

Ban on X [Twitter] should be removed in Pakistan, PML-N leader demands

1 hour ago
Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; lates ..

Punjab, Lahore, Islamabad weather condition; latest update on rain, snowfall  

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE agree to further solidify bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to fie ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Australia decide to field first against England

3 hours ago
 Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poona ..

Video of fan’s inappropriate behavior with Poonam Pandey goes viral

5 hours ago
 UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applicatio ..

UAE issues new guidelines for visa fee, applications

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz