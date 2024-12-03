Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

(@Abdulla99267510)

Aliya Fakhri has been accused of killing her ex-boyfriend and his friend in New York

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2024) Aliya Fakhri, the sister of famous Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, is in trouble as she now faced double murder charges.

Aliya was accused of killing her ex-boyfriend and his friend in the United States.

According to the media reports, Aliya Fakhri, 43, is now under police custody for interrogation.

The suspect had set fire to a two-story house, which resulted in the deaths of 35-year-old Edwards Jacobs and 33-year-old Anastasia Eden. Both died due to suffocation.

The District Attorney General stated that, according to an eyewitness, Aliya arrived at the house on the morning of November 2nd.

The reports said that she was shouting before the incident and was threatening the couple. Soon after her shouting, the house was seen under fire.

Aliya, according to the reports, could be involved because of jealousy factor, and if the charges are proven, Aliya Fakhri could face a life sentence.

Her bail application was denied by the Queens Criminal Court, and the next hearing would be on December 9.

Reacting to the reports, the mother of Aliya Fakhri said that her daughter could not hard anyone as she was always caring and helpful.

Nargis Fakhri, however, did not officially say anything about it so far.