Open Menu

Nargis Fakhri’s Sister Faces Double-murder Charge

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 03, 2024 | 02:52 PM

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

Aliya Fakhri has been accused of killing her ex-boyfriend and his friend in New York

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 3rd, 2024) Aliya Fakhri, the sister of famous Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri, is in trouble as she now faced double murder charges.

Aliya was accused of killing her ex-boyfriend and his friend in the United States.

According to the media reports, Aliya Fakhri, 43, is now under police custody for interrogation.

The suspect had set fire to a two-story house, which resulted in the deaths of 35-year-old Edwards Jacobs and 33-year-old Anastasia Eden. Both died due to suffocation.

The District Attorney General stated that, according to an eyewitness, Aliya arrived at the house on the morning of November 2nd.

The reports said that she was shouting before the incident and was threatening the couple. Soon after her shouting, the house was seen under fire.

Aliya, according to the reports, could be involved because of jealousy factor, and if the charges are proven, Aliya Fakhri could face a life sentence.

Her bail application was denied by the Queens Criminal Court, and the next hearing would be on December 9.

Reacting to the reports, the mother of Aliya Fakhri said that her daughter could not hard anyone as she was always caring and helpful.

Nargis Fakhri, however, did not officially say anything about it so far.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Fire Police Bollywood Died United States Nargis Fakhri November December Criminals Media Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

39 minutes ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

44 minutes ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

49 minutes ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

6 hours ago
Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

15 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

15 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

15 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

15 hours ago
 Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

15 hours ago
 Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new dis ..

Mobile phone use banned in Punjab schools, new discipline guidelines launched

15 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz