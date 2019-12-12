UrduPoint.com
Nargis Quits Showbiz Industry, Decides To Work For Helpless Women

,  

Nargis quits showbiz industry, decides to work for helpless women  

The actress says she is happy in her life and wants to work for the widows and orphans in the society.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2019) Known actress and dancer Nargis has quit showbiz industry and decided to support the helpless and marginalized women here on Thursday.

According to the reports, Nargis who is known for her traditional dance at local theaters quit the showbiz industry.

She made this announcement through a statement issued to the media houses.

The actress said that she would work on charity for widows, orphans and skillful women with financial assistance and trainings.

“ I request all the parents to educate their daughters, so that they can live better life, said Nargis. “I am happy in my life,” she added.

It may be mentioned here that it is second time when Nargis announced to quit showbiz industry as she joined the stage of the government owned Al-Hamra Hall in August 2016 after quiting the same industry some years ago for personal reasons.

