Nargis quits stage dramas, decides to work for helpless women

(@Aneesah05582539)

Famous stage drama and film actress Nargis has said goodbye to the showbiz industry and decided to do work for 25 helpless women

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Famous stage drama and film actress Nargis has said goodbye to the showbiz industry and decided to do work for 25 helpless women.In a statement, the actress said that she wants to help widows, orphans and skillful women with financial assistance and trainings.

I request all the parents to educate their daughters so that they can stand in the society, she expressed.She went on to say that she is happy in her life.