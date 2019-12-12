UrduPoint.com
Nargis Quits Stage Dramas, Decides To Work For Helpless Women

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 10 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:28 PM

Nargis quits stage dramas, decides to work for helpless women

Famous stage drama and film actress Nargis has said goodbye to the showbiz industry and decided to do work for 25 helpless women

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) Famous stage drama and film actress Nargis has said goodbye to the showbiz industry and decided to do work for 25 helpless women.In a statement, the actress said that she wants to help widows, orphans and skillful women with financial assistance and trainings.

I request all the parents to educate their daughters so that they can stand in the society, she expressed.She went on to say that she is happy in her life.

