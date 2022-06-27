(@Abdulla99267510)

The singer is seen showing off her prowess with Sarmad Qadeer.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 27th, 2022) A video of popular singer Naseebo Lal singing Naina Lagiyan Barishan went viral on social media.

Within a short time, the video garnered millions of views and thousands of likes. Netizens couldn’t stop themselves from praising the legendary musician.

Naseebo Lal is known across the work thanks to her stellar artistry.

Veteran Bollywood singer Daler Mehndi lauded his Pakistani counterpart for her beautiful duet Tu Jhoom with Abida Parveen.

The duet stormed into the internet when it first aired on YouTube and television channels. It got millions of views while countless reaction videos made on it as well.

A video of Daler Mehndi shared by Naseebo Lal also shows the Indian singer praising Naseebo Lal.

"Naseebo Lal earned tremendous fame across the globe," said the Indian singer, adding that her tone was beautiful.

Mehndi also said that the tone and a beautiful voice mean a lot to a musician. He mentioned that “music connects the universe and beautiful singers are its rulers”.

The Indian singer said that musicians were successful because of their fans. He asked music lovers to extend their blessings to the Pakistani artists because of her contribution to the music industry.

Daler Mehndi wished Naseebo Lal the best for her upcoming ventures.