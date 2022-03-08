Naseeruddin Shah hopes to meet Pakistani friends and fans soon

(@Abdulla99267510)

The Bollywood actor who was talking to Karachi literature festival via video link says everyone wants to be a hero but significant work is important.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 8th, 2022) Veteran Indian actor Naseeruddin Shah hoped that he would meet his Pakistani friends and fans very soon.

The actor said that everyone wanted to become an hero but hard working and significant work was important for it.

He was talking to Karachi literature festival via video link.

Naseeruddin Shah said the world remembered only great work. He said, “Everyone wants to become hero but world only remembers significant work”.

Shah urged for a stronger relationship between literature and acting fraternity. “People like Mirza Ghalib and Faiz Ahmad Faiz played an enormous role in my creative journey and my interest in literature increased just because of these people” he added.