Nasir Chinyoti Reveals Hania Aamir’s Role In Indian Punjabi Film With Diljit Dosanjh
,
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2025 | 03:11 PM
Chinyoti is part of upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3,in which Hania Aamir plays a prominent role
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2025) Pakistani actor and comedian Nasir Chinyoti on Saturday revealed the details about actress Hania Aamir’s role in her upcoming Indian Punjabi film alongside singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.
In a recent interview, the comedian was asked about the film Sardaar Ji 3. He shared that the movie is slated for release in June this year and features Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.
Speaking about Hania Aamir’s role, Chinyoti said that she speaks Punjabi fluently, calling her a “superstar of Pakistan” and a “remarkable actress.
” He added that audiences will be pleased with her performance and the character she portrays in the film.
Nasir Chinyoti, considered one of Pakistan’s top comedians, has previously showcased his acting skills in India. He also appeared in the 2024 Indian Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet 3, which was a commercial success.
Chinyoti is also part of the upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 in which Hania Aamir plays a prominent role.
Recent Stories
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid
PSL X: Karachi Kings beat Quetta Gladiators by 56 runs
ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Pakistan’s all matches to be played at neu ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit Dosanjh1 minute ago
-
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model29 minutes ago
-
Model Faheema Awan opens up about losing her husband on Eid17 hours ago
-
Hollywood actress Cate Blanchett bids farewell to acting, showbiz industry2 days ago
-
Khushi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Vedang Raina2 days ago
-
Dharmendra laid down at feet of my mother Noor Jehan during India visit: Hina Durrani3 days ago
-
Why Virat Kohli, Guari Khan and Malaiak Arora drink ‘Black Water?3 days ago
-
Has Bollywood actress Malaika Arora found new love after Arjun Kapoor?7 days ago
-
Amara Chaudhry addresses playful question about cricketers’ marriage proposal7 days ago
-
Velo Sound Station Season 3 Kicks Off with Glamorous Launch at Lahore Fort7 days ago
-
Actress Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar share joyful news of expecting second child9 days ago
-
Kangana Ranaut slams Himachal govt over INR100,000 electricity bill for vacant house10 days ago