Nasir Chinyoti Reveals Hania Aamir’s Role In Indian Punjabi Film With Diljit Dosanjh

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 19, 2025 | 03:11 PM

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit Dosanjh  

Chinyoti is part of upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3,in which Hania Aamir plays a prominent role

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 19th, 2025) Pakistani actor and comedian Nasir Chinyoti on Saturday revealed the details about actress Hania Aamir’s role in her upcoming Indian Punjabi film alongside singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh.

In a recent interview, the comedian was asked about the film Sardaar Ji 3. He shared that the movie is slated for release in June this year and features Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh.

Speaking about Hania Aamir’s role, Chinyoti said that she speaks Punjabi fluently, calling her a “superstar of Pakistan” and a “remarkable actress.

” He added that audiences will be pleased with her performance and the character she portrays in the film.

Nasir Chinyoti, considered one of Pakistan’s top comedians, has previously showcased his acting skills in India. He also appeared in the 2024 Indian Punjabi film Jatt & Juliet 3, which was a commercial success.

Chinyoti is also part of the upcoming film Sardaar Ji 3 in which Hania Aamir plays a prominent role.

