Nation pays tribute to 'legend playback singer A Nayyar on his death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan's legendary playback singer A. Nayyar was remembered on his 4rth death anniversary with tributes paid to him to acknowledge his services in entertainment Industry for performing a number of filmi songs.

A. Nayyar was born on April 14, 1955 in Ransanbad, a village near Sahiwal.

He began his art career in the 1974 release film "Bahisht", and sang the most popular songs of that times, like "Yunhi Din Kat Jaenge".

In the 1980s, A Naira and Khalaq Ahmad achieved the position in playback singing that there was no competition for them, ptv news channel reported.

The name of A Nayyar is no need for introduction, and he has sung for many films, including "Yad Rakhne Ko Kuch Na Raha", "Aik Baat Kahon Dildara", "Jungle Main Mangle Tere Hi Dam Se".

A Nayyar recorded songs for four thousand films and the government awarded him the Pride of Performance award .

He left the world on November 11, 2016 due to heart attack.