UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nation Pays Tribute To 'legend Playback Singer A Nayyar On His Death Anniversary

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Wed 11th November 2020 | 02:35 PM

Nation pays tribute to 'legend playback singer A Nayyar on his death anniversary

Pakistan's legendary playback singer A. Nayyar was remembered on his 4rth death anniversary with tributes paid to him to acknowledge his services in entertainment Industry for performing a number of filmi songs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan's legendary playback singer A. Nayyar was remembered on his 4rth death anniversary with tributes paid to him to acknowledge his services in entertainment Industry for performing a number of filmi songs.

A. Nayyar was born on April 14, 1955 in Ransanbad, a village near Sahiwal.

He began his art career in the 1974 release film "Bahisht", and sang the most popular songs of that times, like "Yunhi Din Kat Jaenge".

In the 1980s, A Naira and Khalaq Ahmad achieved the position in playback singing that there was no competition for them, ptv news channel reported.

The name of A Nayyar is no need for introduction, and he has sung for many films, including "Yad Rakhne Ko Kuch Na Raha", "Aik Baat Kahon Dildara", "Jungle Main Mangle Tere Hi Dam Se".

A Nayyar recorded songs for four thousand films and the government awarded him the Pride of Performance award .

He left the world on November 11, 2016 due to heart attack.

Related Topics

Attack World Film And Movies Dam Sahiwal A Nayyar April November 2016 Government Industry PTV

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $41.72 a barrel T ..

37 minutes ago

Iranian Foreign Minister arrives at Foreign Office

42 minutes ago

Bulgarian PM refuses to lockdown despite record CO ..

2 minutes ago

South Korean President to Hold Phone Talks With Jo ..

2 minutes ago

Bahraini Prime Minister passes away in US hospital

52 minutes ago

Libya reports 970 new COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.