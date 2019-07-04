UrduPoint.com
National Academy Of Performing Arts To Stage Plays From July 11 To August 4 Under Jashn-e-Sahwan

Chand Sahkeel 21 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:08 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :National academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) under its Jashn-e-Sahwan, a festival of contemporary theater, will stage four different plays every evening from July 11 to August 4.

Venue will be Zia Mohyeddin Theater, NAPA premises and first of the plays would be Lights off from July 11 to July 14 followed by Heer from July 18 to July 21.

Third of the series of the plays would be Bahribad from July 25 to July 28 and Pooja from August 1 to August 4.

Fawad Khan, Zain Ahmed, Sunil Shankar and Uzma Sabeen are directors of each of these plays respectively.

