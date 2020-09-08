UrduPoint.com
Nauman Ijaz Under Fire On Social Media After Statement About Cheating On His Wife

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 02:13 PM

Nauman Ijaz under fire on social media after statement about cheating on his wife

A video clip has stormed into the social media showing Nauman Ijaz very confident while talking about cheating on his wife during an interview.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 8th, 2020) Popular lollywood actor and tv star Nauman Ijaz has come under fire after his interview that he cheats on his wife has gone viral on social media.

Huge criticism is pouring in on social media to condemn the statement of the actor while “Me Too” has become top trend on Twitter.

“I cheat on my wife and she does not know about it,” the actor said in an interview conducted by known actress Iffat Omar. T he interview is almost a year old but it has gone viral now on social media, triggering a new debate.

He also said that he knew the art of keeping secrets even with the wives of other people.

“The men of other women do not know what they are doing and an artist can do it easily,” said the actor. The interviewer expressed surprise over his statement, laughing that she also needed to learn something from him.

There is no response yet from the actor but the fans and followers are making different comments on his statement in the interview.

More Stories From Showbiz

