Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Former cricketer and politician shares interesting story of his wife that how she defeated stage four cancer

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 23rd, 2024) Former Indian cricketer, politician and television host Navjot Singh Sidhu shared an inspiring story that how his wife Navjot Kaur overcame stage 4 cancer.

In a heartfelt video shared on Instagram, Sidhu revealed that doctors had diagnosed his wife with stage 4 cancer, which had spread to her bones, leaving her with only a 5% chance of survival. However, their daughter conducted extensive research and devised a dietary plan that miraculously helped his wife defeat cancer within 40 days.

Sidhu shared details of the dietary regimen, emphasizing its effectiveness. He explained that introducing extended gaps between meals helped eliminate cancer cells naturally.

He detailed that his wife refrained from eating anything after 6pm.

The next morning, her day would begin with lukewarm water mixed with lemon, raw turmeric, and Apple cider vinegar.

Half an hour later, she consumed neem leaves and tulsi (basil).

According to Sidhu, his wife gave up tea entirely.

Instead, she switched to a concoction made of cinnamon, black pepper, cloves, cardamom, and a touch of jaggery. Her diet included nuts, blueberries, or pomegranate, along with vegetable juices made from beetroot, carrot and Indian gooseberry (amla).

For dinner, she had almond flour bread with vegetables and salad.

Her meals were prepared using coconut, olive, or almond oil instead of refined oil.

Sidhu credited this meticulous and disciplined approach to her incredible recovery, which showed significant results within just 40 days.

He gave a message of hope, encouraging others to embrace lifestyle changes, stating, “If you change your habits, you too can defeat cancer,”.