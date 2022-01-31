UrduPoint.com

Nayi Awaaz Dil Se Gao!

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 31, 2022 | 12:43 PM

Nayi Awaaz Dil Se Gao!

Bajao.pk’s Nayi Awaaz Music Competition Has Started

ISLAMABAD: UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2022) Bajao.pk has launched its online music competition for Pakistan’s “Nayi Awaaz”. This competition is a major step towards giving a platform to the undiscovered talents from across the country and show casing the amazing voices that our land is gifted with.

Bajao.Pk is Pakistan’s leading music platform and is dedicated to promoting Pakistani music and artists.

Umair Jaswal, The uber talented, will announce the winners at the end of the competition and the competition will be hosted by Yashal Shahid, Bilal Khan, and Abdullah Qureshi. It is sure to be one fun filled competition and we are excited to hear the beautiful tunes coming from every corner of Pakistan.

Along with all the recognition, the winning artist will also get a handsome prize and an amazing opportunity to get their song produced by a renowned music producer. The competition is powered through the social media channels of Bajao.pk. Musicians and vocal artists will upload their songs on dedicated web portal.

After an initial screening the videos will be uploaded on the Bajao.pk, Bajao App, Facebook, and Instagram portals. People vote first for the top 10, then top 5, and finally the Top 3 winners of the competition.

Bajao.pk is committed to hosting and promoting music from the region. It takes pride in finding and sharing the rich diversity and talent of Pakistan and working on the principles of inclusivity to ensure everyone is given a platform to share their music and talent for the world to enjoy. This platform is the answer to all those artists who struggle to get their musical expressions heard and don’t have the influence or social contacts to become part of the mainstream entertainment. Bajao.pk is an equal opportunity platform.

So what are you waiting for! Grab that mic, “Dil Se Gao!” and send it to us!

The music lovers can get updates from the Bajao.pk Facebook @Bajao and Instagram @Bajaomusic.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Music Vote Social Media Facebook Bilal Khan All From Uber Share Top Instagram Love

Recent Stories

Nadal's mightiest comeback secures 'special' 21st ..

Nadal's mightiest comeback secures 'special' 21st Slam

7 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Erin Holland wishes birthday to husband ..

PSL 2022: Erin Holland wishes birthday to husband Ben Cutting

22 minutes ago
 Int community, world powers should force India to ..

Int community, world powers should force India to stop killing of innocent Kashm ..

7 minutes ago
 Tokyo Reopens Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Center to ..

Tokyo Reopens Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Center to Administer Booster Shots - Rep ..

30 minutes ago
 Hong Kong Home Affairs Minister Resigns for Attend ..

Hong Kong Home Affairs Minister Resigns for Attending Party Amid COVID-19 Surge ..

30 minutes ago
 Security Council to meet on Ukraine as US warns of ..

Security Council to meet on Ukraine as US warns of Russia sanctions

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>