Nayi Awaaz Dil Se Gao!

Bajao.pk’s Nayi Awaaz Music Competition Has Started

ISLAMABAD: UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 31st, 2022) Bajao.pk has launched its online music competition for Pakistan’s “Nayi Awaaz”. This competition is a major step towards giving a platform to the undiscovered talents from across the country and show casing the amazing voices that our land is gifted with.

Bajao.Pk is Pakistan’s leading music platform and is dedicated to promoting Pakistani music and artists.

Umair Jaswal, The uber talented, will announce the winners at the end of the competition and the competition will be hosted by Yashal Shahid, Bilal Khan, and Abdullah Qureshi. It is sure to be one fun filled competition and we are excited to hear the beautiful tunes coming from every corner of Pakistan.

Along with all the recognition, the winning artist will also get a handsome prize and an amazing opportunity to get their song produced by a renowned music producer. The competition is powered through the social media channels of Bajao.pk. Musicians and vocal artists will upload their songs on dedicated web portal.

After an initial screening the videos will be uploaded on the Bajao.pk, Bajao App, Facebook, and Instagram portals. People vote first for the top 10, then top 5, and finally the Top 3 winners of the competition.

Bajao.pk is committed to hosting and promoting music from the region. It takes pride in finding and sharing the rich diversity and talent of Pakistan and working on the principles of inclusivity to ensure everyone is given a platform to share their music and talent for the world to enjoy. This platform is the answer to all those artists who struggle to get their musical expressions heard and don’t have the influence or social contacts to become part of the mainstream entertainment. Bajao.pk is an equal opportunity platform.

So what are you waiting for! Grab that mic, “Dil Se Gao!” and send it to us!

The music lovers can get updates from the Bajao.pk Facebook @Bajao and Instagram @Bajaomusic.