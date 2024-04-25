Open Menu

Nazish Jahangir Denies Viral Screenshots, Calls Them Fake

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 25, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Expressing regret, the actress says by doing this, the people are not only defaming her but also Babar Azam.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 25th, 2024) Model and actress Nazish Jahangir dismissed the viral screenshot circulating on social media regarding the national cricket team captain Babar Azam as ‘fake, saying that she has not given any statement or reaction to trolling because she has not been brought up that way.

During a question and answer session on April 22, a fan asked the actress what her response would be if she received a marriage proposal from Pakistan team captain Babar Azam.

In response, the actress had said, “I would apologize,”.

The screenshot of Nazish Jahangir's Instagram story went viral on various social media platforms, where users made various comments.

Another screenshot of her also went viral, in which she responded to trolling by saying that if anyone is offended by her remarks, they should give their sister's hand in marriage to Babar Azam.

Nazish Jahangir, however, rejected the screenshots and said that this is fake screenshot which is circulating on social media with her name.

Expressing regret, she said that by doing this, the people are not only defaming her but also Babar Azam.

