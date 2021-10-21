UrduPoint.com

NCB Officials Visit Shah Rukh Khan’s Residence

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:51 PM

The officials say they are investigating use of drug and possession case against Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood Star Shah Rukh Khan.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 21st, 2021) India’s Narcotics Control Bureau visited the house of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan to probe drug use and its alleged possessions by his son son Aryan.

The officials held a meeting with the Khan family and checked the home.

Aryan Khan, 23, is in jail after he was arrested by NCB for his alleged role in use of drugs and their possession. He was arrested from a cruise ship in Mumbai. The NCB officials claimed that they recovered 13 grams of cocaine, five grams of MD, 21 grams of charas and 22 pills of MDMA, and 133,000 INR.

The suspect was produced before the court several times since his arrest and was denied bail by the court every time. The counsels of Aryan Khan approached the Bombay High Court to appeal the decision and the case was fixed for hearing for October 26.

The bureau contended that while there no drugs found on Aryan, he might have played a part in procuring them in the past.

