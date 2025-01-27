Open Menu

Neelum Muneer Ready To Resume Work In Industry After Marriage

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 27, 2025 | 06:54 PM

Neelum Muneer ready to resume work in industry after marriage

Actress shares a new picture, thanks her fans and well-wishers for their congratulatory messages and prayers on her marriage

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 27th, 2025) Pakistani actress Neelum Muneer, who recently tied the knot in the United Arab Emirates, is now ready to return to the entertainment industry.

Taking to Instagram, Neelum Muneer shared a new picture, thanking her fans and well-wishers for their congratulatory messages and prayers on her marriage. She also announced that she is prepared to resume work as before.

Neelum Muneer had taken a temporary break from the industry due to her wedding. However, in this latest post, she appeared to be gearing up for her comeback.

“I had a wonderful time, and now I am back with a fresh perspective and enthusiasm to work,” said the actress.

She acknowledged that acting brought her immense love and appreciation, and she looked forward to returning to further strengthen that bond with her audience.

Neelum Muneer also expressed gratitude to her fans, relatives, close friends, industry colleagues, and social media influencers for their constant support.

Neelum Muneer recently married Muhammad Rashid, a Pakistani national residing in the UAE, in a love marriage ceremony held in Dubai. Her husband serves as an officer in the Crime Investigation department of Dubai Police.

