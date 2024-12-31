Neelum Muneer Urges People To Avoid Cosmetic Surgery
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2024) Pakistani Actress Neelam Muneer said that the people should accept themselves and avoid cosmetic surgery to enhance beauty or hide aging.
Neelam Muneer stated that those who undergo cosmetic surgery to enhance their beauty or hide the signs of aging should reconsider and learn to accept themselves as they are.
Recently, a video clip of the actress went viral on social media, where she is discussing the changes that happened to the face with the passage of time.
The actress mentioned that elegance and beauty often come with age, and one should not worry about wrinkles or looking older, as these are natural stages of life.
According to the actress, as people grow older, they start to look different from others, and their personality evolves.
She further added, "Now, I feel like everyone is getting cosmetic surgery done, and as a result, everyone starts looking the same."
Neelam emphasized that it's important for people to have self-confidence and believe that they are beautiful just the way they are.
She also mentioned that while cosmetic procedures could be done as a personal choice, they should not be done just to appear better or younger than others.
