Neelum Muneer’s Appearance In Drama Mehshar Sparks Speculations

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2025 | 04:17 PM

Neelum Muneer’s appearance in drama Mehshar sparks speculations

Actress’s slightly swollen facial features leads to online discussions regarding possible cosmetic procedures or fillers despite no visible weight gain

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2025) Actress Neelam Muneer’s latest appearance in the drama Mehshar on Monday sparked widespread speculations among the fans as her face appeared noticeably different.

Neelum Muneer’s slightly swollen facial features led to online discussions regarding possible cosmetic procedures or fillers despite no visible weight gain.

The fans expressed surprise over her changed look, noting that at 32 years old, Neelam Muneer seemingly does not require any significant beauty enhancements.

The social media users are actively comparing her past and present appearances, questioning the reasons behind this transformation.

As of now, Neelam Muneer has not addressed these rumors.

However, her new look in Mehshar continues to be a hot topic among viewers and fans.

