Neelum Munir defeats COVID-19, Thanks fans for prayers

(@fidahassanain)

The actress tells fans that Coronavirus is a reality and vows to fight against it for safety of each other in the society.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2020) Lollywood star Neelum Khan who earlier was diagnosed with COVID-19, tested negative for the virus.

The 28-year old actress thanked her fans and followers on social media for prayer for her speedy recovery.

The actress who made her name through her remarkable performance shared her video clip where she confirmed she had defeated COVID-19.

Neelum wrote: “Alhamdulillah by the grace of Almighty Allah I have survived COVID-19 and my PCR report is negative now,”.

She further wrote: “Thank you all for your prayers and encouragement. Jazakallah khair.”

On December 9, Neelam, in a statement, has confirmed on photo-video sharing platform that she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

She stated that COVID-19 was real and they must fight it for safety of each other.

“Covid is a reality and we have to fight it. #covid_19,” she added.