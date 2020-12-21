UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Neelum Munir Defeats COVID-19, Thanks Fans For Prayers

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 42 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 11:48 AM

Neelum Munir defeats COVID-19, Thanks fans for prayers

The actress tells fans that Coronavirus is a reality and vows to fight against it for safety of each other in the society.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 21st, 2020) Lollywood star Neelum Khan who earlier was diagnosed with COVID-19, tested negative for the virus.

The 28-year old actress thanked her fans and followers on social media for prayer for her speedy recovery.

The actress who made her name through her remarkable performance shared her video clip where she confirmed she had defeated COVID-19.

Neelum wrote: “Alhamdulillah by the grace of Almighty Allah I have survived COVID-19 and my PCR report is negative now,”.

She further wrote: “Thank you all for your prayers and encouragement. Jazakallah khair.”

On December 9, Neelam, in a statement, has confirmed on photo-video sharing platform that she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

She stated that COVID-19 was real and they must fight it for safety of each other.

“Covid is a reality and we have to fight it. #covid_19,” she added.

Related Topics

Social Media Neelam December Prayer All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 62 more deaths due to COVID-19

17 minutes ago

Karachi’s urban flooding a consequence of multip ..

18 minutes ago

SMEs in UAE receive more than AED 420 million trad ..

19 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes 665 training programs in 9 ..

22 minutes ago

Poland’s Goczol and Kolaric of Serbia top the Ex ..

26 minutes ago

Imran Butt named in 17-player Test squad

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.