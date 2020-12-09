UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Neelum Munir Goes Into Isolation After Testing Positive For Covid-19

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 03:14 PM

Neelum Munir goes into isolation after testing positive for Covid-19

The Lollywood star has urged people to accept Covid-19 and follow SOPs for their own safety and safety of others.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 9th, 2020) Lollwood Star Neelam Munir tested positive for Covid-19.

The actress has asked her fans and followers on social media to prayer for her early recovery.

Neelam Munir who earned fame and name through her remarkable performances in dramas asked people to accept Covid-19 as real threat.

“Accept it and follow the precautionary measures to contain the spread of virus,” the actress was quoted as saying.

“I’ll like to give you all a helpful update on something that I have been going through at my end for the past few days,” Neelum Munir further said, pointing out that she tested positive for Covid-19.

The actress family, however, was safe.

“My family members, however, are safe and healthy, Almadulillah,” she stated.

She said her life was going through difficult and challenging times these days. Neelum also shared about her quarantine life after the news broke to her and since then she was doing much better.

“pray for me and I request you all to observe SOPs for safety and protection from Covid-19,” she stated.

She urged the people to protect their loved ones by wearing masks in public places, avoid large gatherings, boost your immune system, and above all trust in Allah.

Related Topics

Social Media Neelam Prayer Family All From

Recent Stories

OMV Expects Nord Stream 2 Pipe-Laying to Be Comple ..

8 minutes ago

French Police Detain 5 New Suspected Accomplices i ..

20 minutes ago

Iran to Sell Much More Than 2.3Mln Barrels of Oil ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Citizen Was Charged With Espionage in Denm ..

40 minutes ago

Punjab govt places many areas in Rawalpindi, Bahaw ..

51 minutes ago

Rights Group Warns Only 1 in 10 People in Nearly 7 ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.