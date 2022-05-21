UrduPoint.com

Neha, Shahbaz Become Parents Of Their First Child

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 21, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Neha, Shahbaz become parents of their first child

Model Neha has made the announcement by sharing her pictures with her husband Shahbaz Taseeer.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 21st, 2022) Neha Rajpoot and Shahbaz Taseer have announces their first child together and it's a boy.

They have named their son as Shavez Ali Taseer.

Taking to Instagram, the model shares her pictures with Shahbaz Taseeer, with a caption, "Shahbaz and I feel so blessed to introduce the newest member of our family Shavez Ali Taseer to the world! We are eternally grateful to Allah for our bundle of joy and have been so busy enjoying these precious first moments with our little one.

"

She also wrote, “For all of my insta- fam wondering and messaging where I’ve been, I want to thank you for your love, care and prayers! Will be posting baby Shavez soon.”

Neha, however, did not share the pictures of their son and said she would post it soon.

Shahbaz and Neha tied the knot last year in September.

