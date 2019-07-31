Nehle Pe Dehla play enthralls audience

(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Nehle Pe Dehla play presented by actors of theatre group "Jag Sudhaar Society" in the 21st theatre festival of Lahore Arts Council at Alhamra here on Wednesday enthralled the audience.

The play was directed by Zaheer Tajj, and written by Ramesh Mehta. The cast of Drama was comprised Afzal Nabi, Haider, Tanvir Khalid, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Ahmed Chaudhry, Esha Malik, Ayman, Dr. Zoya Qazi and Amber.

Lahore Arts Council Executive director Ather Ali Khan said: "We did our best to come up the expectation of people from Alhamra.

" Alhamra organized theatre festival for the promotion, development and revival of the theatre in Pakistan, which was a beacon of guidance and promotion of socio-cultural values allover the world, he added.

He further said that continued "Child art and craft workshop" was also a part of Alhamra's training sessions which provide basic art training for children. "We are glad to see that our new generation is making full use of creative activities of Alhamra Arts Council", he added.

The festival will continue till August 4.