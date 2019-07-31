UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nehle Pe Dehla Play Enthralls Audience

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 36 seconds ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 09:39 PM

Nehle Pe Dehla play enthralls audience

Nehle Pe Dehla play presented by actors of theatre group "Jag Sudhaar Society" in the 21st theatre festival of Lahore Arts Council at Alhamra here on Wednesday enthralled the audience

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Nehle Pe Dehla play presented by actors of theatre group "Jag Sudhaar Society" in the 21st theatre festival of Lahore Arts Council at Alhamra here on Wednesday enthralled the audience.

The play was directed by Zaheer Tajj, and written by Ramesh Mehta. The cast of Drama was comprised Afzal Nabi, Haider, Tanvir Khalid, Zulfiqar Ahmed, Ahmed Chaudhry, Esha Malik, Ayman, Dr. Zoya Qazi and Amber.

Lahore Arts Council Executive director Ather Ali Khan said: "We did our best to come up the expectation of people from Alhamra.

" Alhamra organized theatre festival for the promotion, development and revival of the theatre in Pakistan, which was a beacon of guidance and promotion of socio-cultural values allover the world, he added.

He further said that continued "Child art and craft workshop" was also a part of Alhamra's training sessions which provide basic art training for children. "We are glad to see that our new generation is making full use of creative activities of Alhamra Arts Council", he added.

The festival will continue till August 4.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World August From Best

Recent Stories

Balochistan govt allocates Rs 3.4 bln for strength ..

29 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court reserves judgment on petition ..

31 seconds ago

KP Chief Minister, Prime Minister adviser reviews ..

32 seconds ago

Supreme Court seeks reply from Auditor General Rai ..

34 seconds ago

Surge in instances of dog bite reported from diffe ..

9 minutes ago

Isolated heavy falls expected in Islamabad, Rawalp ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.