Neil Simon’s play to be staged from Nov 27 to Dec 1

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Neil Simon's acclaimed comedy, The Sunshine Boys, opens as “Budha mar gaya kya” at the National academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) on Wednesday.

Translated and directed by Samina Nazeer, the play is about two comedians who were very famous in their hay days but now one of them has retired and the other is struggling.

Samhan Ghazi and Saad Faridi play the leading roles with Kashif Hussain and Rachna Kirplani.

The play will run for five days at 8 pm everyday.