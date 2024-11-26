Open Menu

Neil Simon’s Play To Be Staged From Nov 27 To Dec 1

Chand Sahkeel Published November 26, 2024 | 08:43 PM

Neil Simon’s play to be staged from Nov 27 to Dec 1

Neil Simon's acclaimed comedy, The Sunshine Boys, opens as “Budha mar gaya kya” at the National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Neil Simon's acclaimed comedy, The Sunshine Boys, opens as “Budha mar gaya kya” at the National academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) on Wednesday.

Translated and directed by Samina Nazeer, the play is about two comedians who were very famous in their hay days but now one of them has retired and the other is struggling.

Samhan Ghazi and Saad Faridi play the leading roles with Kashif Hussain and Rachna Kirplani.

The play will run for five days at 8 pm everyday.

