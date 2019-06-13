UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Netflix Gets Its Game On At E3 With 'Stranger Things'

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 13 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 12:30 PM

Netflix gets its game on at E3 with 'Stranger Things'

Netflix on Wednesday made its first formal appearance at the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, showcasing plans for video games based on hit original shows such as "Stranger Things

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Netflix on Wednesday made its first formal appearance at the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, showcasing plans for video games based on hit original shows such as "Stranger Things." The streaming television powerhouse is looking to expand its original shows into other media, and the idea for a Stranger Things video game sprang up after its successful first season, Netflix director of interactive gaming Chris Lee said during a panel discussion at the premier industry gathering known as E3.

"It was like music to my ears," Lee said.

"We are actually hoping to bring people into our franchises through games." A free Stranger Things mobile game was released in late 2017 before the second season of the supernatural thriller series.

A "Stranger Things 3" video game tailored for play on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox consoles as well as personal computers is set for release on July 4 as a download priced at $19.

99.

Netflix this year will also release an eponymous turn-based strategy game spinning of an original "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" television series based on a dark puppet animated film from 1982 directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz.

Netflix partnered with video game developer BonusXP and the Henson Company on the project.

"The Dark Crystal is one of my favorite fantasy films of all time, so it was a bucket-list item for me to be part of this game," said BonusXP president Dave Pottinger.

"The challenge with Dark Crystal is living up to 30 years of fandom and the expectation that comes with that."Stranger Things writers are gamers, as are the show's characters and many of its fans, so a full-blown title building on adventures in the series was a natural fit, according to show writer Paul Dichter.

Related Topics

Video Games Film And Movies Music Mobile Company July 2017 Media TV All From Industry Netflix

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler issues decree establishing Patients ..

38 minutes ago

President of Bulgaria launches World Congress of N ..

38 minutes ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi announces major exhibitions for n ..

38 minutes ago

Increase in salaries proof of PTI's doctors-friend ..

43 minutes ago

Sumsam Bukhari comments on Maryam Nawaz's speech

53 minutes ago

Prime Minister holds 'informal discussion' with Ru ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.