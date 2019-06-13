Netflix gets its game on at E3 with 'Stranger Things'

(@Aneesah05582539)

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :Netflix on Wednesday made its first formal appearance at the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, showcasing plans for video games based on hit original shows such as "Stranger Things." The streaming television powerhouse is looking to expand its original shows into other media, and the idea for a Stranger Things video game sprang up after its successful first season, Netflix director of interactive gaming Chris Lee said during a panel discussion at the premier industry gathering known as E3.

"It was like music to my ears," Lee said.

"We are actually hoping to bring people into our franchises through games." A free Stranger Things mobile game was released in late 2017 before the second season of the supernatural thriller series.

A "Stranger Things 3" video game tailored for play on PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox consoles as well as personal computers is set for release on July 4 as a download priced at $19.

99.

Netflix this year will also release an eponymous turn-based strategy game spinning of an original "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance" television series based on a dark puppet animated film from 1982 directed by Jim Henson and Frank Oz.

Netflix partnered with video game developer BonusXP and the Henson Company on the project.

"The Dark Crystal is one of my favorite fantasy films of all time, so it was a bucket-list item for me to be part of this game," said BonusXP president Dave Pottinger.

"The challenge with Dark Crystal is living up to 30 years of fandom and the expectation that comes with that."Stranger Things writers are gamers, as are the show's characters and many of its fans, so a full-blown title building on adventures in the series was a natural fit, according to show writer Paul Dichter.