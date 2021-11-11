UrduPoint.com

New Bond Film Continues To Lead Chinese Box Office

New Bond film continues to lead Chinese box office

The latest James Bond film "No Time to Die" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday

BEIJING, Nov. 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) --:The latest James bond film "No Time to Die" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Thursday.

The 25th installment in the Bond franchise, also Daniel Craig's fifth and final in the role of British spy James Bond, finished the day with an earning of 6.

68 million Yuan (about 1.04 million U.S. Dollars).

War epic film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" came in second, generating 4.86 million yuan in revenue on Wednesday.

It was followed by the romantic drama "The Curious Tale of Mr. Guo," which raked in about 2.12 million yuan on its sixth day of screening.

