New Bond film "No Time to Die" continues to lead Chinese box office

BEIJING, Nov. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :The latest James bond film "No Time to Die" continued to top the Chinese mainland box office on Tuesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Wednesday.

The 25th installment in the Bond franchise, also Daniel Craig's fifth and final in the role of British spy James Bond, ended its fifth day of screening with 16.

09 million Yuan (about 2.51 million U.S. Dollars).

War epic film "The Battle at Lake Changjin" ranked second with a revenue of 10.5 million yuan on Tuesday.

The Chinese production was followed by 2008 Japanese drama "Departures," which raked in 3.54 million yuan on Tuesday.