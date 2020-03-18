UrduPoint.com
New York Looks Deserted: Hira Mani

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 05:42 PM

The actress says she visited First Colony Mall in New York where only Pakistani sales girls were present on duty while all goras (native people) were on vacations over fears of Coronavirus.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 18th, 2020) Popular actress Hira Mani shared the situation of New York with her fans, saying that only Pakistani sales were on duty while the native American were on vacations amid fears of Coronavirus.

The actress shared her video message on Instagram and said that she visited different shopping malls in New York. The situation in New York, she said, was getting worse as the roads were deserted and shopping malls and plazas were shutting down.

“Here is strict curfew and big brands are off. I visited first colony Mall with Rafiq and there were only Pakistani sales girls and all local goras were on vacations. Hamare Goray paray Phatu nikalay (Our English people turned to be so coward). Who we are….hmmmm,” said the actress in her video message.

She recorded her message during her travel to somewhere with her friends in New York city.

