Newlyweds Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma Make First Appearance As Married Couple, Flash Wedding Rings

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 03:42 PM

Newlyweds Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma make first appearance as married couple, flash wedding rings

Hilary Duff is enjoying marital bliss after she tied the knot with fianc Matthew Koma in an intimate candle-lit wedding ceremony on Saturday, that took place in the garden of their sprawling Beverly Hills mansion

Loss Angela (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 23rd December, 2019) Hilary Duff is enjoying marital bliss after she tied the knot with fianc Matthew Koma in an intimate candle-lit wedding ceremony on Saturday, that took place in the garden of their sprawling Beverly Hills mansion.The newlyweds on Sunday stepped out for the first time after saying I do' and made a stunning maiden appearance as a married couple.The couple were pictured with their one-year-old daughter Banks Violet in Los Angeles as they stepped out.

Hilary and Matthew were seen flashing their beautiful wedding bands simultaneously.Matthew flashed his gold wedding ring as he held the car door open for his wife.Hilary looked relaxed and casual in a camel-colored baggy sweater and black pants as she stowed the tot in the back of her car.They were later seen stopping into a cafe for two iced coffees.This is Hilary's second marriage.

She was married to Luca's dad, hockey player Mike Comrie, between 2010 and 2016.

