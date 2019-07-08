Nida Yasir comes under fire for showing off her shopping from Europe  

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 8th July, 2019) Morning show host Nida Yasir has come under fire for showing off her shopping that she did on her Europe trip.

Opening up her bag in a live show, Nida Yasir shows her shopping one by one. She shows the tops, jackets, glasses, shoes, bags and other items that she bought from Europe.

She acts so casually telling their prices and brand Names, without realising that this can put so many women in an inferiority complex.

The audience that mostly comes from humble backgrounds could not even imagine having such expensive items, which was just a casual thing for the celebrity host.

The clip from the show has gone viral on social media, with people wondering where would this trend lead to.

Watch here:

As the clip has been making rounds, people are questioning the trends being set on these morning shows which are just way too demoralising for people, especially women.

Journalist Manal Faheem Khan asked, “There's a clip from Nida Yasir's talk show doing rounds on Facebook in which she's showing all the clothes, shoes and bags she bought on a vacation recently, to an audience that cannot dream of even affording a single item on her list. Who's going to school her about this?”

Other people also joined in to the condemn such ‘elitist’ behaviour being displayed on the morning show.