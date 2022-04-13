Nida Yasir opens up about her dowry

(@Abdulla99267510)

The famous TV host says she and her husband Yasir made their home as their families do not believe in dowry.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 13th, 2022) Nida Yasir, the renowned tv host, has opened up about her in-laws’ stance against dowry, pointing out that she and her husband Yasir made the house together.

The host says her family is against dowry and does not believe in providing it to their daughters.

She has expressed these words during an interview to a magazine.

Nida says she started her career as an actress and worked with Yasir. She says first they fell in love and then they tried the knot and they are now much talked about couple.

She explains as how she and Yasir made their house.

She says, "I used my own money to buy furniture while Yasir used his to pay for other appliances and that is how we made our first home".

She adds that her in-laws were very supportive of this idea and they were not greedy or toxic.