Nida Yasir’s Mother Passes Away

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 04:54 PM

Nida Yasir’s mother passes away

The renowned TV host who is currently in Maldives on a family trip has confirmed passing away of her mother on social media.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 8th, 2021) Renowned tv host Nida Yasir’s beloved mother Fehmida Nasreen passed on Monday (today).

Taking to Instagram, Nida Yasir confirmed the passing away of her mother.

She shared her picture with her mother and other family members and wrote: ““Our lovely strong and fighter mother left us alone.” She did not give further details.

Fans and followers prayed for the departed soul after Nida confirmed the sad news.

Nida is currently in Maldives on a family trip.

