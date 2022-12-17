UrduPoint.com

Nigerian Singer Asake 'devastated' After Woman In London Gig Crush Dies

Chand Sahkeel Published December 17, 2022 | 11:05 PM

Nigerian singer Asake 'devastated' after woman in London gig crush dies

Nigerian Afrobeats singer Asake on Saturday said he was "devastated" after police announced that a woman had died after being caught in a crush outside a London venue where he was performing.

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :Nigerian Afrobeats singer Asake on Saturday said he was "devastated" after police announced that a woman had died after being caught in a crush outside a London venue where he was performing.

The 33-year-old woman who died had been one of three people seriously injured in the incident on Thursday evening.

Police named her as Rebecca Ikumelo from London.

"I am devastated by the news," Asake said on Instagram, adding that he had spoken to her loved ones and would "continue to do so".

"I am overwhelmed with grief and could never have imagined anything like this happening," he added.

"My sincerest condolences to her loved ones at this time. Let us please keep her family in our prayers," he wrote.

Emergency teams were called to the O2 academy in south London following reports that "a large number of people were attempting to force entry to the venue", the Metropolitan Police said earlier.

Officers, ambulance crews and fire brigade responders arrived to find numerous people with injuries caused by the crush.

Eight people were taken to hospital by ambulance while two "less seriously injured" were treated at the scene.

Police said on Saturday two other women aged 21 and 23 remained in a critical condition in hospital.

Police are appealing for the around 4,000 people who were present at the scene to submit photos and videos of the scene to an online page.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Died London Women Family From Instagram

Recent Stories

Football: Scottish Premiership results -- collated ..

Football: Scottish Premiership results -- collated

few seconds
 Croatia Claim Third Place at World Cup After Beati ..

Croatia Claim Third Place at World Cup After Beating Morocco 2-1

2 seconds ago
 Russian Digital Ministry Warns About Mass Theft of ..

Russian Digital Ministry Warns About Mass Theft of Telegram Accounts

3 minutes ago
 Peru's President Urges Congress to Approve Early P ..

Peru's President Urges Congress to Approve Early Presidential Election

3 minutes ago
 Petroleum products prices reduced significantly

Petroleum products prices reduced significantly

3 minutes ago
 Woman Dies From Injuries After Crowd Crush at Lond ..

Woman Dies From Injuries After Crowd Crush at London Concert - Police

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.