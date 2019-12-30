Night Of Sufi Music "Mee Raqsam" On Jan 5

Rung school of Arts has arranged a night of Sufi Music titled "Mee Raqsam" to enthrall the Sufi music lovers on Jan 5, at Rung School of Music and Arts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Rung school of Arts has arranged a night of Sufi Music titled "Mee Raqsam" to enthrall the Sufi music lovers on Jan 5, at Rung School of Music and Arts.

Subhan Nizami Qawal and brothers and Subhan Nizami Qawal berlongs to Qawal Bacha Ghrana will perform on the event.

The Sufi Music night was aimed to promote cultural music, encourage traditional values and to boost the confidence of artists, a staff member of the school told APP.

Tickets are available at Rung and School of Music and arts for Rs 1000, he said.

Rung school of music and arts was an independent institution for visual, performing and applied arts offering music, photography, painting and visual art classes to art lovers.