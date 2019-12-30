UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Night Of Sufi Music "Mee Raqsam" On Jan 5

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 01:43 PM

Night of Sufi Music

Rung school of Arts has arranged a night of Sufi Music titled "Mee Raqsam" to enthrall the Sufi music lovers on Jan 5, at Rung School of Music and Arts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Rung school of Arts has arranged a night of Sufi Music titled "Mee Raqsam" to enthrall the Sufi music lovers on Jan 5, at Rung School of Music and Arts.

Subhan Nizami Qawal and brothers and Subhan Nizami Qawal berlongs to Qawal Bacha Ghrana will perform on the event.

The Sufi Music night was aimed to promote cultural music, encourage traditional values and to boost the confidence of artists, a staff member of the school told APP.

Tickets are available at Rung and School of Music and arts for Rs 1000, he said.

Rung school of music and arts was an independent institution for visual, performing and applied arts offering music, photography, painting and visual art classes to art lovers.

Related Topics

Music Event Love

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific boosts its fleet with Airbus A320NEO ..

34 minutes ago

Kashmir blockade enters 148th day today

2 minutes ago

Russia to Build New Medium Transport Airplane by E ..

2 minutes ago

Air University organizes first-ever alumni electio ..

36 minutes ago

Kashmiris Facing A Health Crisis; World Community ..

38 minutes ago

Etihad Credit Insurance to support Ducab’s expan ..

40 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.