Niharica Raizada to play lead in women-centric film

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) Actress Niharica Raizada, who has featured in films such as Baby and Total Dhamaal, has confirmed that she is playing the female lead in a yet-untitled, heroine-centric film dealing with women and freedom.

"It's a women-centric film, but at the same time, it's a light comedy. It talks of women and freedom. It's about how today's women are expressing themselves and creating their own mark in the society," said Niharica about the project, which also stars Neelima Azim.Niharica was interacting with the media at the domestic airport on Monday while leaving for the mahurat of the film, after which shooting will start.

"Right now, I am headed for Karnal in Haryana to shoot for the film. It is my first lead role after "Waarrior Savitri"," added Niharica.

Niharica is looking forward to work with Neelima Azeem in her next film.

"She is a really good actress and I am sure I will learn something new while working with her. I feel fortunate that I have been working with legendary actors," she said.The actress will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

She is undergoing rigorous preparations to play an ATS officer in the film. How does it feel to be a part of such a big film? "I don't think it has sunk in yet!" she replied. She is clearly in awe of Shetty.

"He is the best director in Bollywood," she declared."Sooryavanshi" is co-produced by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar, in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films. The film is slated to release on March 27 next year.