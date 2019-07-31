UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Niharica Raizada To Play Lead In Women-centric Film

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 02:49 PM

Niharica Raizada to play lead in women-centric film

Actress Niharica Raizada, who has featured in films such as Baby and Total Dhamaal, has confirmed that she is playing the female lead in a yet-untitled, heroine-centric film dealing with women and freedom

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) Actress Niharica Raizada, who has featured in films such as Baby and Total Dhamaal, has confirmed that she is playing the female lead in a yet-untitled, heroine-centric film dealing with women and freedom.

"It's a women-centric film, but at the same time, it's a light comedy. It talks of women and freedom. It's about how today's women are expressing themselves and creating their own mark in the society," said Niharica about the project, which also stars Neelima Azim.Niharica was interacting with the media at the domestic airport on Monday while leaving for the mahurat of the film, after which shooting will start.

"Right now, I am headed for Karnal in Haryana to shoot for the film. It is my first lead role after "Waarrior Savitri"," added Niharica.

Niharica is looking forward to work with Neelima Azeem in her next film.

"She is a really good actress and I am sure I will learn something new while working with her. I feel fortunate that I have been working with legendary actors," she said.The actress will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film, "Sooryavanshi", starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

She is undergoing rigorous preparations to play an ATS officer in the film. How does it feel to be a part of such a big film? "I don't think it has sunk in yet!" she replied. She is clearly in awe of Shetty.

"He is the best director in Bollywood," she declared."Sooryavanshi" is co-produced by Rohit Shetty and Karan Johar, in association with Reliance Entertainment and Cape Of Good Films. The film is slated to release on March 27 next year.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Bollywood Karnal Same Lead Akshay Kumar Katrina Kaif March Women Media Best Airport

Recent Stories

Reports about fissures in PMLN premature: Punjab A ..

1 minute ago

Super 30 muse Anand Kumar: I'm stopped at airport ..

1 minute ago

Saif Ali Khan-Tabu navigate the millennial life fo ..

1 minute ago

Educational institutions reopened in Karachi, Sind ..

1 minute ago

Sheikh Rashid will be a Twitter debutant

5 minutes ago

PTI Dharna case: ATC exempts top leadership of PTI ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.