Nimra Khan reacts to misinformation surrounding car accident

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2023) Pakistani actress Nimra Khan has categorically denied false and baseless reports circulating about a car accident in which she was allegedly under the influence.

The incident occurred in 2014 near Islamabad when Khan's car collided with a jeep.

After the accident, Khan spent four days on ventilator support and remained in a coma for 19 days post-surgery. The social media later disseminated rumors, suggesting that she was driving under the influence, prompting blood tests.

In a recent podcast, Khan refuted these rumors.

Responding to inquiries, she confirmed that after the accident, comprehensive tests, including a substance abuse test, were conducted alongside other medical examinations.

The actress clarified that all the reports affirmed she was not under the influence but had experienced a fainting episode while driving.

This caused the car to veer off course and collide with a jagged road barrier, leading to the vehicle accelerating to 180 km/h due to a stuck accelerator pedal.

She detailed the collision with the security agency's jeep and subsequent rescue and hospitalization. She disclosed multiple broken bones in her body and the presence of a rod (screw) in her leg, causing complications at airports.

Emphasizing the miraculous survival from the accident, Nimra Khan attributed it to charity given before her journey. She affirmed not engaging in any substance use and expressed gratitude for her recovery. It's important to note that Nimra Khan and Raja Azam got married in August 2020 but separated in August 2021.