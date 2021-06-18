UrduPoint.com
Nimra Khan Says Nawaz Sharif Is Her Favorite Politician

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 55 seconds ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 05:14 PM

Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite politician

The actress who appeared in a local TV show says she likes Nawaz Sharif because the Lahore city is very beautiful.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 18th, 2021) Lollywood actress Nimra Khan said that Nawaz Sharif was her favorite politician.

The actress said speaking in a local TV’s program hosted by anchor Shahzad Iqbal.

During the programme, the anchor asked her that who was her favorite anchor among Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan.

“Nawaz is my favorite politician,” said Nimra Khan while responding to the question.

The anchor asked her as to why she liked Nawaz Sharif to which she replied: “No! actually I think Lahore is very beautiful,”.

