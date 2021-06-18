Nimra Khan says Nawaz Sharif is her favorite politician

(@fidahassanain)

The actress who appeared in a local TV show says she likes Nawaz Sharif because the Lahore city is very beautiful.

The actress said speaking in a local TV’s program hosted by anchor Shahzad Iqbal.

During the programme, the anchor asked her that who was her favorite anchor among Nawaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari and Imran Khan.

“Nawaz is my favorite politician,” said Nimra Khan while responding to the question.

The anchor asked her as to why she liked Nawaz Sharif to which she replied: “No! actually I think Lahore is very beautiful,”.