UrduPoint.com

Nimra Khan's Husband Confirms Divorce With Actress

,   , , ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 06:28 PM

Nimra Khan's husband confirms divorce with actress    

Raza Azam who is currently living in London says that he has divorced Nimra Khan, saying that she was a headache.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2021) Raza Azam has openly been taking about divorce from actress Nimra Khan.

Raja Azam is currently living in the United Kingdom.

In a recent live video, Raja Azam said that he is old enough to make his decisions and that he got rid of ex-wife Nimra Khan for the same reason.

The couple got married in April 2020.

“We are divorced," he spoke out. "I divorced her because I wanted to. I am old enough."

He continued, "I got rid of her, she was a headache, she was a proper headache,".

Related Topics

Married Divorce Same United Kingdom April 2020 From

Recent Stories

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 ..

Global Village announces on-sale date of Season 26 VIP Packs

48 minutes ago
 Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was commit ..

Asad Umar says worst COVID-19 violation was committed by politicians

56 minutes ago
 OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

OIC and GCC Discuss Strengthening of Cooperation

57 minutes ago
 Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed he ..

Veteran Pakistani actress Durdana Butt breathed her last.

60 minutes ago
 42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

42,503 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement abou ..

PTI leaders react to Maryam Nawaz's statement about son's wedding in London

1 hour ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.