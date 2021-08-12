, , , ,

Raza Azam who is currently living in London says that he has divorced Nimra Khan, saying that she was a headache.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12th, 2021) Raza Azam has openly been taking about divorce from actress Nimra Khan.

Raja Azam is currently living in the United Kingdom.

In a recent live video, Raja Azam said that he is old enough to make his decisions and that he got rid of ex-wife Nimra Khan for the same reason.

The couple got married in April 2020.

“We are divorced," he spoke out. "I divorced her because I wanted to. I am old enough."

He continued, "I got rid of her, she was a headache, she was a proper headache,".