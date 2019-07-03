Nisar Nasik laid to rest

(@Aneesah05582539)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Nisar Nasik , the lyricist of the national song Dil Dil Pakistan was laid to rest here on Wednesday.

The funeral prayer of legendary urdu and Punjabi poet was offered at Dhoke Ratta graveyard where he was laid to rest afterwards.

During the last days of his life, Nasik suffered from mild blindness and amnesia.

Nisar remained associated with Radio Pakistan and also wrote songs for Pakistan Television (PTV). He also wrote two books, Chothi Simat Ka Musafir and Dil Dil Pakistan.

Former MD of National academy of letters Iftikhar Arif, Director ptv programmes Qaiser Naqi Imam, Dr Nisar Tarabi journalist, writer and a large number of people belonging to different walks of life participated in funeral prayer.