UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'No Sign' Of Infection After Barcelona Covid Concert Trial: Organisers

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 04:59 PM

'No sign' of infection after Barcelona Covid concert trial: organisers

There has been "no sign" of coronavirus infection among 5,000 unvaccinated people who took part in an indoor trial concert last month in Barcelona seeking pandemic-safe ways to celebrate mass events, organisers said Tuesday

Barcelona, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :There has been "no sign" of coronavirus infection among 5,000 unvaccinated people who took part in an indoor trial concert last month in Barcelona seeking pandemic-safe ways to celebrate mass events, organisers said Tuesday.

The participants underwent PCR tests two weeks after the March 27 event and "there is no sign that suggests transmission took place during the event," Josep Maria Llibre, a specialist in infectious diseases from the Germans Trias i Pujol hospital told a news conference.

Related Topics

Barcelona March Event From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE to host Asian Boxing Championship in solidarit ..

16 minutes ago

Aamir Liaqat Hussain denies his third marriage, sa ..

19 minutes ago

Sharjah Souq Al Haraj records more than 17 thousan ..

46 minutes ago

Revenue officials demand permanent workplaces for ..

2 minutes ago

RDIF Believes Brazilian Regulator's Decision on Sp ..

2 minutes ago

Shadow Health Chief Says UK Deserves Better Than C ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.