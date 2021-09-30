No time to lose: 007 fans flock to UK cinemas to see latest film

UrduPoint.com

James Bond fans in Britain flocked to cinemas Thursday as the new 007 film finally hit big screens, 18 months later than planned but to a host of positive reviews

Cinema chains have been selling tickets for weeks to "No Time To Die", the latest superspy blockbuster which premiered in London Tuesday night and has since earned widespread critical acclaim.

It is set to give chains around the UK their biggest opening since 2019, with Vue cinemas selling more than 270,000 tickets and Odeon over 175,000 in advance.

The film, originally set for release early last year but repeatedly postponed due to the pandemic, is Daniel Craig's fifth and final outing in the role of the sauve secret agent.

"It's better than good. It's magnificent," The Times newspaper's film critic Kevin Maher gushed, giving it a maximum five stars.

"Craig is a towering charismatic presence from opening frame to closing shot, and he bows out in terrific, soulful, style." Peter Bradshaw, of The Guardian, also lavished five stars on the film, arguing its duration of nearly three hours -- unusually long for the franchise -- is justified.

"Craig's final film as the diva of British intelligence is an epic barnstormer," he wrote.

"You can see the pleasure everyone takes in this gigantic piece of ridiculously watchable entertainment which feels like half its actual running time."However, the praise was not universal and others disagreed about its length of two hours and 43 minutes.

John Nugent, writing in Empire magazine, criticised the middle of the movie for getting "bogged down by plotting" and that it "doesn't justify that heaving runtime".

