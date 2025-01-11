Noor Bukhari Faces Criticism On Social Media
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 11, 2025 | 08:03 PM
Former actor says whatever she wears a hijab or a dupatta nobody will be accounted for over her grave
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 11th, 2025) Former actor Noor Bukhari has once again become the target of critical comments from social media users.
Noor Bukhari recently shared a picture on Instagram with her husband Aon Chaudhry and children, in which Noor was seen wearing a black maxi dress with a light-colored scarf tied in a modern style.
The image, shared without a dupatta, did not sit well with her followers, leading to a wave of criticism directed at Noor Bukhari.
In response to the criticism, Noor Bukhari replied, “Whether I wear a hijab or a dupatta, you will not be the ones to account for my grave,”.
One female user commented on the actress's picture, saying, “Baji, this is called a turban, not a hijab,”.
Another user questioned, “What kind of hijab is this?”
A female user also referred to the actress's hijab as a “turban” rather than a veil.
In response to the criticism, the actress shared a story clarifying her stance.
Noor wrote, “Wearing a hijab or covering my head is my personal choice. I did not do this for you, so stop commenting on my choices. Whether I wear a hijab, a turban, or a dupatta, it is not your concern. If you are responsible for accounting for my grave, then speak, otherwise remain silent,”.
