Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa Release  Naach Meri Rani Teaser

Sat 18th December 2021 | 05:24 PM

Both couple who triggered romance rumours earlier this week have shared the teaser with their fans.  

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2021) Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa have surprised fans with their dance moves for their epic number Naach Meri Rani in 2020.

The couple is creating a new version to their hit track.

Taking to her Instagram, Nora shared first look from the peppy song, channeling a mermaind avatar.

She captioned the video along with her photo. "@gururandhawa and I are back to make you all dance away! Get ready to sizzle on #DanceMeriRani soon.

The couple whose romance rumours are making round for last week have now dropped a sizzling teaser from the epic number.

Nora wrote, "The TEASER Is OUT guys! Go check it out #Dancemerirani," .

