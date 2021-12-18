Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa release  Naach Meri Rani teaser

(@FahadShabbir)

Both couple who triggered romance rumours earlier this week have shared the teaser with their fans.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2021) Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa have surprised fans with their dance moves for their epic number Naach Meri Rani in 2020.

The couple is creating a new version to their hit track.

Taking to her Instagram, Nora shared first look from the peppy song, channeling a mermaind avatar.

She captioned the video along with her photo. "@gururandhawa and I are back to make you all dance away! Get ready to sizzle on #DanceMeriRani soon.

The couple whose romance rumours are making round for last week have now dropped a sizzling teaser from the epic number.

Nora wrote, "The TEASER Is OUT guys! Go check it out #Dancemerirani," .