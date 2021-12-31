Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

(@FahadShabbir)

The renowned actress and dancer says she has unfortunately I am currently battling COVID as it has honestly hit her real hard.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2021) Indian actress and renowned dancer Nora Fatehi on Friday tested positive for new variant of COVID-19, Omicron.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling COVID… It has honestly hit me real hard!”.

“I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision,” she shared, adding, “Please stay safe guys, wear your masks, it’s spreading fast and can affect everyone differently!”

"Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe,” Fatehi added.