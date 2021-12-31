UrduPoint.com

Nora Fatehi Tests Positive For Omicron

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2021 | 11:52 AM

Nora Fatehi tests positive for Omicron

The renowned actress and dancer says she has unfortunately I am currently battling COVID as it has honestly hit her real hard.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 31st, 2021) Indian actress and renowned dancer Nora Fatehi on Friday tested positive for new variant of COVID-19, Omicron.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Hey guys, unfortunately I am currently battling COVID… It has honestly hit me real hard!”.

“I’ve been bedridden for a few days now under doctor supervision,” she shared, adding, “Please stay safe guys, wear your masks, it’s spreading fast and can affect everyone differently!”

"Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe,” Fatehi added.

Related Topics

India Doctor National University Instagram

Recent Stories

PM will formally launch distribution of health car ..

PM will formally launch distribution of health cards from Lahore today

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 December 2021

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 31st December 2021

4 hours ago
 Ten percent gap between male, female registration ..

Ten percent gap between male, female registration serious issue: DG NADRA

10 hours ago
 CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

CPO Rawalpindi meets Martyrs families

10 hours ago
 Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

Squad constituted to prevent one wheeling

10 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.