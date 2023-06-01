UrduPoint.com

Nora Fatehi Wishes To Portray Legendary Actress Helen In Biopic

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 01, 2023 | 02:24 PM

Nora Fatehi wishes to portray legendary actress Helen in biopic

Fatehi shares she thoroughly studied Helen's videos, paying attention to even the smallest details like breathing spaces, shoulder movements, hand gestures, and overall aura.

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 1st, 2023) Nora Fatehi, a popular Bollywood actress, has expressed her admiration for Helen, the renowned actress who starred in the blockbuster film Sholay.

Fatehi revealed her desire to portray Helen in a biopic if given the opportunity, responding to a question on the subject.

Fatehi shared that she thoroughly studied Helen's videos, paying attention to even the smallest details like breathing spaces, shoulder movements, hand gestures, and overall aura. She aimed to embody the femininity, poise, and flirtatiousness that Helen portrayed on screen.

The 31-year-old actress expressed that it would be an honor to play Helen in a biopic. She believes that they share several similarities, as both of them came from different countries and faced challenges in their respective journeys.

Additionally, Fatehi and Helen were introduced to the world through dance, albeit in different dance genres.

Helen Ann Richardson Khan, who is now in her 80s, has an illustrious career spanning over 70 years, appearing in more than 1,000 films. She is renowned for her remarkable performances in supporting and character roles, as well as her memorable guest appearances. Helen has received numerous accolades, including the prestigious Padma Shri award from the Government of India. Her exceptional dancing skills have also made her one of the most beloved dancers of her time.

Nora Fatehi's admiration for Helen showcases the impact and influence the legendary actress continues to have on aspiring artists in the Indian film industry.

